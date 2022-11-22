Harting inaugurates Mexico manufacturing facility

Harting Mexico Manufacturing announced the expansion of its Mexico facility in Silao, Guanajuato with an inaugural ribbon-cutting event.

Harting technology group COO Andreas Conrad, Americas CEO Jon DeSouza, and Americas COO Florian Stuetzel hosted the ceremony on behalf of the global company.

“With this new facility, we are well-positioned for the future,”said Philip Harting, technology group’s chairman, Harting. “When we look at the future, we take a long-term perspective. We consider not only the company in Mexico and our global active technology group but the future of generations to come. The facility was designed to reduce our carbon footprint and CO2 emissions. The new production facility meets state-of-the-art standards and is fully geared to energy efficiency.”

Harting opened its first plant in Guanajuato in 2016 in a 1200 square-meters facility with 143 employees. In less than six years, the company outgrew the facility. The new building offers 4300 square-meters of manufacturing and warehousing space with an additional 3000 square-meters reserved for future growth.