FCA and PSA merge, creating Stellantis

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A. have completed a merger to become Stellantis N.V., on January 16. Stellantis new board of directors was appointed, and its Articles of Association became effective.

Stellantis Board is composed of two executive directors, John Elkann (Chairman) and Carlos Tavares (CEO), and nine non-executive directors, Robert Peugeot (Vice-Chairman), Henri de Castries (Senior Independent Director), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Clare Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Frances Godbehere, Wan Ling Martello, Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, and Kevin Scott.

