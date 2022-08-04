Fanuc America nearly doubles Michigan campus

Fanuc America announces a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Michigan to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000 square foot facility to house manufacturing, engineering, and R&D projects.

This investment includes the purchase of 67 acres of land as well as the site of the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School Campus, which will provide growth in the education of the next generation of robotics and automation workers. Including the existing building, Fanuc will add a total of 788,000 square feet of additional operational floor space.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of the new West Campus and our ability to continue to expand in Oakland County, Michigan,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, Fanuc America’s. “This investment in the future of US manufacturing will help Fanuc America meet the tremendous demand for automation solutions.”

After the City of Auburn Hills approves plans, Fanuc plans to break ground in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.