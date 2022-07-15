Emerson and Toyota Australia partner to create hydrogen production plant

Emerson and Toyota Australia have collaborated to transform part of Toyota Australia’s operations into a hydrogen production, storage and refueling plant. The project, supported by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, will provide a control system that helps Toyota Australia demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of manufacturing hydrogen fuels.

“By incorporating a digital automation foundation to eliminate data silos, Toyota Australia can not only significantly reduce costs, but also gain greater visibility into system performance, making it easier to maintain and report sustainability performance and increase productivity,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of automation business solutions, Emerson. “The data foundation Toyota has built will make it faster and easier for like-minded companies to replicate success as hydrogen refueling networks continue to expand across the continent and the globe.”

For the Toyota Australia Hydrogen Center, Emerson’s DeltaV distributed control system gathers data from the plant’s equipment, making it easier to monitor production and storage of hydrogen gas and document the sustainability of operations.