EMC launches a new website

EMC, which is Canada’s largest manufacturing consortium, has launched a new web site.

With the new site, EMC shared that visitors can “enjoy a diverse range of innovative new features, experience the high speeds of improved performance, and find exactly what you’re looking for with upgraded navigation! Our design experts have tailored our new website to your needs, and we’re eager for you to see how we’ve changed and what we have in store for the future.”

Visit the new site here: https://emccanada.org

EMC has over 1,000 industry events annually, being one of the most active manufacturing organizations in North America.