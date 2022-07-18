DexKo Global acquires Fluid-Press Group

DexKo Global signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fluid-Press Group. Fluid-Press will be an addition to DexKo’s Hydraulics business, working with manufacturer Safim Brakes.

“The family business, which has been successfully managed for decades, produces high-quality products and components,” said Fred Bentley, CEO, DexKo. “This acquisition enables DexKo to continue to grow in hydraulics and further expand our product offering in this segment. We are pleased to welcome the Fluid-Press team to DexKo and to help them build upon the company’s strong foundation.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.