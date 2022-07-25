De Havilland Canada launched cargo conversion solutions

De Havilland Canada launched three cargo conversion solutions for the Dash 8- 400 aircraft. The launched solutions include Quick Change (QC), Package Freighter (PF) and Freighter with Large Cargo Door (F-LCD) configurations to address operational business models.

“As the cargo market continues to grow, our cargo conversion solutions will easily enhance the overall value and extend the already high revenue-generating capabilities of the Dash 8-400 aircraft,” said Jean-Philippe Côté, vice-president programs, De Havilland Canada. “De Havilland Canada will offer the three launched cargo conversion solutions through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Service Bulletins approved by Transport Canada, and we are ready to provide a wide range of OEM support as desired by our operators – from kit installation to on-site support through our global support infrastructure.”

The QC solution is a revenue expansion model that can convert the Dash 8-400 aircraft between all-passenger and all-cargo configurations. The time required to switch from one configuration to the other allows operators to match market dynamics. Attendants are not required in the cabin for cargo flights since it is a Class E compartment.

Advertisement

The PF allows bulk loading of various sizes of cargo, such as e- commerce packages. There are nine distinct loading zones with eight radial spider nets providing tie-down and restraint functions. The primary cargo access door is in the same position as the aft LHS baggage compartment door in all Dash 8-400 aircraft, and there are four additional access doors (one at the front and one at the back on each side of the aircraft).

The F-LCD, measuring 109 inches by 69 inches is equipped to handle typical containers such as LD1, LD2, LD3 and LD4, and it can carry as many as eight LD3 containers. This would allow interline transfer of containers from other aircraft in an operator’s network.