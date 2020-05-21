Canfor curtailing production for four weeks, closing a mill in BC

VANCOUVER — Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is curtailing production at Prince George Pulp and Paper and Intercontinental Pulp for approximately four weeks starting July 6.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily curtail Prince George Pulp and Paper and Intercontinental Pulp due to the major global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of economically viable fibre in the region,” said Don Kayne, Canfor Pulp’s CEO.

The curtailment will reduce Canfor Pulp’s production output by approximately 38,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp and 12,000 tonnes of kraft paper.

Canfor Pulp has three northern bleached softwood kraft pulp mills, one bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp mill, and one kraft paper mill in BC.