CAE and Qantas Group to develop a pilot training centre in Australia

CAE signed a 15-year agreement with the Qantas Group, to develop and operate a pilot training centre in Sydney, Australia.

“The Qantas Group has trained its pilots and crew in Sydney for more than half a century. Through this partnership with CAE, we look forward to bringing this critical function back to New South Wales via the new custom-built facility,” said Alan Joyce, CEO, Qantas Group. “As our international network recovers from the impact of COVID and we grow our fleet, this new training centre will give us the simulator capacity required to train our new and current pilots.”

The 7,000 square-metre CAE Sydney Training Centre is slated to open in early 2024. CAE will deploy a A320 full flight simulator and purchase the Qantas Group’s B787, A330, and B737NG full-flight simulators and associated integrated procedures trainers for the new centre.

The Qantas Group’s A380 full-flight simulator and emergency procedures equipment will be relocated to the CAE Sydney Training Centre.