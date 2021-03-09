Bombardier to collaborate with Aston Marton on business jet design services
March 9, 2021 The Canadian Press
(CP) MONTREAL – Bombardier Inc. is teaming up with luxury automaker Aston Martin.
The Montreal-based company will collaborate with the British company on custom design services for its business jets.
The companies say the partnership will give customers an opportunity for a unique design experience.
They say the collaboration opens up new possibilities for the cabin experience aboard Bombardier’s Challenger and Global business jets.
Bombardier recently completed a transformation of the company,
It sold its rail and commercial aircraft businesses it a move to narrow its focus on business jets.
