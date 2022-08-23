Plant.ca

AirAsia India becomes first airline in India to use data-driven training program

Monica Ferguson   

Operations Technology Aerospace AirAsia India analytics to train CAE real-time data simulator training training program

Photo: AirAsia India, CAE.

AirAsia India and CAE announced their collaboration to integrate the CAE Rise Training System into the airline’s simulator training program. AirAsia India is the first airline in India to adopt a data-driven training program using CAE Rise.

CAE Rise uses analytics to train, providing real-time data during training sessions while giving instructors insights that enable them to objectively assess a pilot’s technical competencies and performance. AirAsia and CAE have worked together since 2014 on pilot training at CAE network training centers.

“This collaboration uniquely incorporates CAE’s distinct features, which enable a more robust data-driven training program for our pilots,” said Capt. Manish Uppal, head of operations, AirAsia India. “At AirAsia India, we continue to be at the forefront of integrating technology and ensuring that safety is paramount in every aspect of our training and operations.”

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
CAE and BETA Technologies partner on pilot and maintenance training program
CME to lead manufacturing training program
Political parties urged to commit to policies for data-driven economy
CAE and Qantas Group to develop a pilot training centre in Australia