AirAsia India becomes first airline in India to use data-driven training program

AirAsia India and CAE announced their collaboration to integrate the CAE Rise Training System into the airline’s simulator training program. AirAsia India is the first airline in India to adopt a data-driven training program using CAE Rise.

CAE Rise uses analytics to train, providing real-time data during training sessions while giving instructors insights that enable them to objectively assess a pilot’s technical competencies and performance. AirAsia and CAE have worked together since 2014 on pilot training at CAE network training centers.

“This collaboration uniquely incorporates CAE’s distinct features, which enable a more robust data-driven training program for our pilots,” said Capt. Manish Uppal, head of operations, AirAsia India. “At AirAsia India, we continue to be at the forefront of integrating technology and ensuring that safety is paramount in every aspect of our training and operations.”