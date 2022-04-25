AD Canada Warehouse partners with first electrical supplier

April 25, 2022 by Monica Ferguson

Ericson Manufacturing Company has partnered with the AD Canada Warehouse to become the first electrical warehouse supplier.

“We’ve always taken great pride in our ability to offer members access to a wide variety of product lines through the AD Canada Warehouse,” said Brad Harper, Vice President of Finance and Operations, AD Canada. “The addition of Ericson’s innovative, quality electrical safety products is an exciting step as we expand our electrical product offering,”

Ericson Manufacturing entered into AD Canada’s Industrial & Safety and Electrical divisions as a new supplier recently, the company has continued to expand its presence within the AD community.

Soon to be stocked in AD Canada’s facility, the addition of Ericson provides key opportunities for AD Canada members.