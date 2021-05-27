Zoomlion launches intelligent manufacturing factory

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. launched full operation of its tower crane intelligent manufacturing (IM) factory in Changde, Hunan Province.

The Zoomlion tower crane IM factory has a new layout of one “intelligent factory”, two “lighthouse workshops”, three “intelligent warehouses” and four “blackout production lines”, manufacturing each series of tower cranes and construction lifts in the 63-20,000 tonne-metre range.

Its 24 intelligent production lines and three intelligent warehouses will help improve product quality through upgrading from raw materials, blanking, welding to packaging, logistics and testing.

“The tower crane IM factory is an integral link of Zoomlion’s plan to realize ‘producing green products in green factories, serving green energy with green products.’ Leading the green development of the construction machinery industry has always been a key mission of Zoomlion as the world’s largest tower crane manufacturer,” said Tang Shaofang, Vice-President, Zoomlion.

