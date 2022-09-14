Vancouver college reinvests in Azzier

Vancouver Community College (VCC) renewed investment in “Maintaining the Future” with Azzier. VCC upgraded their maintenance management software to Tero Consulting’s latest version of Azzier CMMS. VCC originally selected Tero as its CMMS provider in 2008.

When consulted on why VCC decided to stay with Tero and upgrade to Azzier, some of their considerations were: the upgrade path with data integrity, internally configure screens to align with their needs and ease with migration.