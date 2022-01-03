TwinCAT automation software from Beckhoff turns 25

January 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

The TwinCAT automation software suite from Beckhoff has reached its 25th anniversary in the market.

TwinCAT has served since 1996. The underlying PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has been available since 1986, marking 35 years in the industry.

TwinCAT is short for The Windows Control and Automation Technology. Its advantages stem from its modular expandability extending to support integrated machine vision and artificial intelligence.

Since the 1996 introduction of the first software generation, TwinCAT 2, this product is still available and maintained. Windows served as the operating system, and the PLC programming was adapted to meet the requirements of the IEC 61131-3 standard. This introduced the ability to implement an industrial control system on a “regular” PC with a standard operating system.