Turtle & Hughes and Cadenza Innovation partner on lithium-ion battery packaging tech

October 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Turtle & Hughes has entered into a supplier partnership with Cadenza Innovation, the provider of the patented and UL-listed supercell design for manufacturing safe, high-performing, low-cost lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

“Our focus on sustainable products and solutions led to this strategic partnership,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO, Turtle & Hughes. “Like Turtle, Cadenza Innovation has proven to be an industry leader in developing ground-breaking technology that will help solve our critical environmental challenges. Additionally, as a woman-owned diversity business ourselves, we were attracted to Cadenza Innovation, which was founded and is operated by CEO Christina Lampe-Onnerud, one of the world’s pre-eminent battery experts, the former founder, international chairman and CEO of Boston-Power and previous chairwoman of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy Technologies.”

Enabling safety via Cadenza Innovation’s patented cell architecture – confirmed by UL and U.S. Department of Defense testing to prevent thermal run-away andexplosions – the company’s supercell design delivers high performance and low cost. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets, Cadenza Innovation’s platform-based ecosystem fuels rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.

“Together, we bring key advantages in technology and market access to penetrate the lithium-ion battery energy storage space,” said Lampe-Onnerud. “Turtle has broad and deep customer relationships built over its almost 100-year history, and an experienced technical sales team backed by highly competent logistics and back-office capability to help accelerate our growth. Our firms also share a commitment to combating climate change while helping our customers and partners do the same.”