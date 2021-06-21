Trivium Packaging releases inaugural sustainability report

Trivium Packaging released its inaugural sustainability report that highlights the sustainability activities implemented across its global operations, and unveils its long-term sustainability strategy.

“Trivium’s leadership and board members’ commitment and support to sustainability are carried through our organization, across each function. Sustainability is key in all areas of our organization,” said Michael Mapes, CEO, Trivium Packaging. “We only have one planet. If we don’t do something now, we risk jeopardizing the quality of life of future generations. At Trivium, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in the world through our packaging solutions. Everyone at Trivium feels that we have an obligation to take a leading role in sustainability and to do our part in making the world a better place by offering the most sustainable packaging solutions we can.”

The comprehensive sustainability report describes in detail Trivium’s key sustainability challenges and opportunities, provides an outline of the management approaches, systems, and policies during the 2020 calendar year, and introduces Circularity Champion; a three-pillar sustainability strategy in the metal packaging industry.

“The release of our first-ever sustainability report is a major milestone for our organization, marking our official commitment to sustainability not only within Trivium but to all stakeholders. Through this report, we declare our ambition to be a force for good,” said Jenny Wassenaar, VP Sustainability, Trivium Packaging. “That’s why it was critical that we look at sustainability holistically and outline clear targets and specified timeframes to achieve our goals in an effort to become the metal packaging industry’s partner of choice for quality sustainable packaging.”