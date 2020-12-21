PLANT

Thyssenkrupp Elevator fined $55,000 for worker’s arm injury

December 21, 2020   Stephen Law


Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Operations
Safety
An elevator company in Ottawa has been fined $55,000 after a worker was hurt on the job. Ontario’s Labour Ministry says the Thyssenkrupp Elevator worker was injured while repairing an improperly deactivated elevator.

Thyssenkrupp has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for safety offences in recent years. The latest incident occurred in February 2019 when the mechanic’s arm got caught in a moving part activated by a co-worker. The ministry says the machine should have been properly locked. Thyssenkrupp pleaded guilty in Ontario court.

“One of the primary factors that caused this incident was that the elevator motion was not stopped – locked out – prior to work being performed on it,” the ministry said. “Thyssenkrupp, as the employer, failed to ensure that the elevator was locked out in accordance with the regulation.”

 

