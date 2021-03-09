Termoyopal Power Plant uses GE’s tech

General Electric (GE) announced that the 150 megawatts (MW) expansion of the Termoyopal Power Plant has started using three GE’s LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbines to enhance Colombian electricity system reliability.

The natural gas-fired power plant includes two pre-existing units providing a total of 50 MW and three new generation units, each with a capacity of 50 MW.

“This plant plays a crucial role in supporting the diversification of energy sources,” said Iván Duque, President of Colombia. “Termoyopal power generation represents two per cent of the national power, and 10 per cent of the national thermal power. This shows the relevance of Termoyopal plant and its impact on our energy system transformation. Our national goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

The expanded units are expected to increase the total power plant’s output through the additional 150 MW and improve the efficiency needed to support renewables growth in the country and bolster its ability to respond to possible severe weather events.

“Termoyopal selected GE’s LM6000 aero-derivative gas turbine technology, to help us produce reliable and flexible power,” said Luis Alberto Páez, General Manager, Termoyopal. “Doing so, we will continue to provide stability to the system by complying with the delivery of the firm energy obligations assigned in 2019 under the reliability charge auction defined by the national government, and ensure the reliability of the Colombian energy system, in alignment with the national energy transition plan.”