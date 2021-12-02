Riven and Authentise to deliver digital solution for production-grade additive manufacturing

December 2, 2021 Maryam Farag

Riven and Authentise announced the integration of the Authentise Manufacturing Execution System (aMES) with Riven’s 3D reality platform.

Through the integration, scan data from Riven’s sensors is automatically inserted into the traceability report of the part in aMES. Riven’s software receives critical information including the as-designed CAD file, process, and material information directly from Authentise. The identification of divergence from Riven’s Warp Adapted Model (WAM) will be viewable in Authentise. The resulting full contextual data capture of all parts provides a platform for further analysis by Riven, Authentise and users alike.

“Integrating full-part 3D data into the Authentise aMES platform greatly accelerates new product introduction for parts made via additive manufacturing. Riven’s WAM technology is levelling-up part accuracy across all AM production techniques. I am very excited to see existing AM systems now able to produce production parts and meet tolerance specs that were previously impossible.” said Andre Wegner, CEO, Authentise.

“We’re excited to welcome Authentise into the Riven ecosystem,” said James Page, Founder and CTO, Riven. “For additive to reach its full potential, OEMs and service bureaus need to have confidence that production parts will be delivered quickly and meet specs. Authentise open platform and workflow automation are an excellent complement to Riven’s push-button easy capture, analysis and streamlined data aggregation.”