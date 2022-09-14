Ritchie Bros sells over $76 million of equipment in Edmonton auction

Ritchie Bros latest Edmonton, AB auction included over 8,300 equipment items which sold for over $76 million, which is a 29 per cent increase over the same event last year.

The three-day online event on September 7 – 9, attracted over 14,600 bidders from 46 countries. Approximately 94 per cent of the equipment in the unreserved auction was sold to Canadian buyers, including 59 per cent sold to Albertans. The remaining six per cent of the equipment was sold to international buyers.

“We had a lot of happy consignors, with equipment and trucks bringing strong demand and pricing through all three days of the auction,” said Andrew Lutic, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. “Leading up to the event our Edmonton site was busy with buyers inspecting items to add to their fleet for upcoming projects. For those that were unable to get the equipment they need for the winter season, we have a ton of upcoming buying opportunities including our next big Edmonton auction in late October.”