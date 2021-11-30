Polystyvert receives government funding for development of recycling technology

November 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $3.5 million in Montréal-based Polystyvert through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

Polystyvert will use the investment to complete the scale-up of its patented recycling technology to enable the full circular economy of polystyrene, reducing greenhouse emissions and helping protect the environment.

“Canadian entrepreneurs are driving the innovation that is moving us towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. This investment will enable Polystyvert to rapidly accelerate and commercialize its ideas and continues the momentum of public and private commitments to reducing global emissions.” said Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

The company has developed a dissolution and purification process that accepts a range of recovered styrene plastics and removes contaminants, producing recycled polystyrene resins that can be used in many new products, from food containers to building materials.

Advertisement

“Since Polystyvert’s beginnings, the Government of Canada has been there to support the various stages of our technology’s development, from successful laboratory testing to the second-generation demonstration plant with a continuous process. The SDTC support announced today allows us to continue this collaboration and take the final steps towards the construction of our first full-scale commercial plant. This will allow Canada to develop a circular economy for polystyrene recycling while offering innovative solutions to meet its environmental protection and greenhouse gas reduction objectives.” said Solenne Brouard, Founder, Polystyvert.