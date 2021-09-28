Polypore establishes joint venture to manufacture lithium-ion battery separators in China

September 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

Polypore International and Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. reached agreement through their subsidiaries to establish a joint venture (JV) in China for dry-process membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs).

The necessary regulatory approvals are complete and the JV has been established as Jiangxi Enpo New Materials Co., Ltd. in Gaoan City, Jiangxi Province, People’s Republic of China.

Based on a license from Polypore’s subsidiary Celgard, LLC for technology and intellectual property related to dry-process polypropylene separator, the JV will manufacture and sell dry-process separator in China for LIBs used in energy storage systems (ESS) and electric-drive vehicles (EDVs).

“By joining Celgard’s specialized knowledge in technology, processing, and material science together with SEMCORP’s operational expertise in China, the joint venture will not only provide a wide range of solutions to customers but also stimulate further development of the LIB industry overall,” said Celgard president, Lie Shi. “I am thrilled to begin this partnership with SEMCORP. The combination of our two companies’ strengths will provide new solutions for the world’s challenges related to the environment and energy.”

Production is scheduled to start in 2022 with PP membrane capacity of 100 million m2/year. In the JV, PPO Energy Storage Materials HK Ltd. will have 49 per cent of the equity contribution and SEMCORP will have 51 percent.

“This joint venture will let us capture a huge opportunity in the ESS market with dry-process separator,” said Paul Xiaoming Lee, Chairman and CEO, SEMCORP. “By combining Celgard’s state-of-the-art technology and know-how with SEMCORP’s rich operational experience and track record of producing large-scale quality separator cost-competitively in China, this joint venture with Polypore will position us to be a revolutionary supplier of dry-process separator in Chinatogether.”