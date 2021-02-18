Panasonic updates fully-rugged TOUGHBOOK 33

Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Division of Panasonic Canada Inc. announced enhancements to its TOUGHBOOK 33.

The updated fully-rugged TOUGHBOOK 33 has 2-in-1 form factor and a 3:2 display. Other key features include connecting to private LTE CBRS networks, up to 2.8 times faster Wi-Fi 6 and two times faster Bluetooth 5.1.

It also offers enhanced connectivity and functionality with 50 per cent louder speakers, improved mics for speech recognition accuracy and a brighter red backlit keyboard.

“Whether working in public sector, government, utilities, enterprise or other industries, the updated TOUGHBOOK 33 helps mission-critical mobile workers operate safely and efficiently in any environment,” said Ashley Evans, Director Marketing Operations, Enterprise Solutions Division of Panasonic Canada Inc. “Our updates were driven by a customer-focused philosophy core to Panasonic that aims to deliver on the performance and reliability users have come to expect from the TOUGHBOOK brand.”

Advertisment

The TOUGHBOOK 33 also provides upgraded security with Intel Hardware Shield (part of Intel vPro) and meets Microsoft’s secured-core PC requirements.

BitLocker software encryption is still available, which is combined with OPAL drives with the choice of hardware encryption, software encryption or using no encryption at all.