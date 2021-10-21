OTTO Motors and Siemens partner on autonomous mobile robot material handling solution

October 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

OTTO Motors, provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Siemens Canada announced partnership on collaborative mobile robot control and physical asset tracking using Real Time Location Systems (RTLS).

RTLS is Siemens’ latest technology which uses a scalable locating system specifically designed for industrial applications.

“Siemens’ global presence and breadth of product portfolio has been clear to us for as long as we’ve been in business,” said Ryan Gariepy, CTO, OTTO Motors. “Using Siemens controllers to power OTTO fleets will allow our AMRs to achieve a new level of driving performance without compromising safety. For our customers, this means maximum productivity and better ROI.”

OTTO Motors provides autonomous material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. OTTO’s line of AMRs deliver materials instead of operators pushing carts or driving forklifts.

“Siemens RTLS systems will enable OTTO Motors’ customers to dynamically locate autonomous mobile robots and other assets with up to 30 cm accuracy,” said Joris Myny, SVP, Digital Industries, Siemens Canada. “The result is an optimized fleet and precise AMR routing as well as enhanced bottleneck and collision avoidance. Any asset or person with an RTLS transponder can be seen and tracked, which opens up additional asset tracking use cases beyond the AMR implementation.”