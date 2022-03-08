Ontario invests in Elora-based Stirling Marathon Limited

March 8, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of $10 million by Stirling Marathon Limited, by investing $1.5 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create up to 50 new jobs over the next five years.

Stirling Marathon Limited, based in Elora, Ontario is a designer and manufacturer of home appliances under the Stirling, Marathon and Epic brand names. Products include specialty refrigerators, upright freezers, and under-counter built-in wine coolers.

The project will allow Stirling Marathon to grow their residential appliance manufacturing capabilities with a 48,000-square-feet expansion of their Elora facility. This will increase the company’s ability to manufacture residential beverage coolers, refrigerators, and other specialty appliances. It will allow Stirling Marathon to install metal fabrication, foaming and moulding equipment in their facility.

“Our Team at Stirling Marathon is excited to bring appliance manufacturing back to Ontario with the addition of a modern refrigerator manufacturing facility at our Elora facility,” said Doug D. Greenway, President, Stirling Marathon. “Re-starting appliance manufacturing to compete globally requires a significant commitment, made possible with support from the Government of Ontario’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund and Township of Centre Wellington.”