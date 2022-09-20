North America’s first 3D printed two-story building

Canadian 3D construction printing company, nidus3D, is building North America’s first two-story 3D printed building in Ontario.

Nidus3D used the BOD2 printer from COBOD, in 3D construction printing solutions, whose technology has already been proved in several countries and used to 3D print the first two and three-story buildings in Europe.

The two-story house is the second structure nidus3D built, the first being earlier this summer 2022. The building will have a studio on the ground floor and a residence above. The area of the building will be 2,300 square feet. One of the new innovative methods nidus3D developed in the project was a 3D printed horizontal beam printed on site and lifted into place by a crane.

With the COBOD International 3D construction printing technology, nidus3D has set out to address the current housing gap in Canada.

“We have critical shortfall of skilled laborers, and a massive and growing demand for housing all across Canada,” said Ian Arthur, co-founder, nidus3D. “So, if we do not begin to look at new ways of building, we’re never going to catch up. It is part of our core values, to seek solutions to address the housing crisis and to help build affordable housing with the help of 3D printing”.

The complete building took 80 hours to print, down from the 200 hours of the first building.