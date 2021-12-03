Mitrex releases their largest solar panels

December 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology announced the release of its largest tandem solar panel, boasting a power output of up to 800W.

These panels are made in Canada using monocrystalline silicon solar cells and are equipped with Mitrex’s patented anti-reflecting technology, which optimizes electricity generation.

“We believe innovation begins with an idea to bring a positive change. Exploring contemporary renewable opportunities is our way of being the stimulus behind that change,” said Danial Hadizadeh, CEO, Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology. “We aim at smoothing the solar transition for hard-to-abate sectors. Reducing CO2 emissions and reaching net zero by utilizing solar energy is our decarbonization roadmap.”