Manulift brings telescopic power equipment to the Canadian market

Manulift announces it will now brings the telescopic handler, TurboFarmer 65.9 from equipment manufacturer Merlo, to Canada for exclusive distribution.

“The TF 65.9 is truly a unique model, designed to handle the most difficult jobs,” said Martin Drolet, CEO, Manulift. “Its load capacity of 6,500 kg, in addition to its great maneuverability in tight spaces, makes it one of the most compact and efficient machines for repetitive and robust tasks.”

Equipped with the latest generation of Merlo’s hydraulic spool valves, combined with a high flow hydraulic pump. The quick change of attachments, with the hydraulic clamping system called Tac-Lock, improves efficiency as well as the natural comfort of use.