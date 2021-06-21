Manufacturing jobs increase by 6,100 in May: report
June 21, 2021 Maryam Farag
Employment in Canada increased by 101,600 jobs, including 6,100 jobs in manufacturing, from April to May according to the May ADP Canada National Employment Report.
May 2021 report highlights
– Goods Producing:
- Manufacturing 6,100
- Construction 22,900
- Natural Resources and Mining -3,300
– Service Providing:
- Trade/Transportation and Utilities -5,500
- Information -3,400
- Finance/Real Estate 1,800
- Professional/Business Services 33,500
– Professional/Technical 9,900
– Management of Companies 600
– Administrative and Support 23,000
- Education & Health Care 34,400
– Educational Services 23,400
– Health Care 11,000
- Leisure and Hospitality 22,100
- Other Services2 -6,900
“May reported an increase in jobs, marking four straight months of job growth,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “Professional and business services; construction; and leisure and hospitality indicated strong employment gains; while trade, transportation and utilities; information and natural resources and mining saw layoffs.”
