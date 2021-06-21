Manufacturing jobs increase by 6,100 in May: report

Employment in Canada increased by 101,600 jobs, including 6,100 jobs in manufacturing, from April to May according to the May ADP Canada National Employment Report.

May 2021 r eport highlights

– Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 6,100

Construction 22,900

Natural Resources and Mining -3,300

– Service Providing:

Advertisment

Trade/Transportation and Utilities -5,500

Information -3,400

Finance/Real Estate 1,800

Professional/Business Services 33,500

– Professional/Technical 9,900

– Management of Companies 600

– Administrative and Support 23,000

– Professional/Technical 9,900 – Management of Companies 600 – Administrative and Support 23,000 Education & Health Care 34,400

– Educational Services 23,400

– Health Care 11,000

– Educational Services 23,400 – Health Care 11,000 Leisure and Hospitality 22,100

Other Services2 -6,900

“May reported an increase in jobs, marking four straight months of job growth,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “Professional and business services; construction; and leisure and hospitality indicated strong employment gains; while trade, transportation and utilities; information and natural resources and mining saw layoffs.”