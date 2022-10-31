Laser radar stations offer alternative to traditional CMMs

Nikon Industrial Metrology presents a metrology system for manufacturers seeking to measure the geometry of medium-to-large parts – from a car door, casting or fabrication to a whole car chassis or airframe structure.

APDIS Intelligent Quality (IQ) Stations offer a range of laser radar solutions as alternatives to traditional panel machines and large-volume, horizontal-arm CMMs.

“Nikon’s non-contact Laser Radars are already used by major OEMs on a global scale to measure thousands of parts every day, both in metrology rooms and on shop floors,” said Paul Lightowler, global product manager, APDIS. “APDIS IQ Stations now provide complete turnkey solutions from Nikon, utilizing the speed and data quality improvements of the latest-generation MV430E Laser Radar to give fully automated measurement stations that are simple to program, fast to measure and flexible to install.”

The use of a predefined set of positions eliminates the requirement for robot programming following installation, even when modifying measurements or adding new parts. Measurement program analysis is achieved with a few clicks, with the ability to define and simulate measurements off-line prior to physical setup.