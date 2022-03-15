Kubota Canada Ltd. introduces tractor models to its L series

March 15, 2022 Maryam Farag

Kubota Canada Limited announced two additions to its Standard L series compact tractor line with the addition of the L3302 and L3902.

“The upgrades on our new L02 compact tractors were strategic and universal to introducing the next generation of our popular Standard L Series line,” said Chris Isaac, Product Manager, Compact Tractors. “With the new L3302 and L3902, we added enhanced operator comfort features and modern styling, as well as key operational features, such as the new independent PTO on the HST models, while keeping affordability top of mind.”

The L02 Series offers two horsepower options, with 33 and 37.5 gross horsepower on the L3302 and L3902. They are equipped with a common-rail system with electronic controlled fuel injection and diesel engines.

Both new L02 four-wheel drive models are available with either gear drive or HST transmissions. New to the L02 this year is an independent PTO on the HST models, allowing for quick engagement of the PTO with an easy flip of a switch while operating the tractor.

The LA526 front loader is deeper and has a maximum lift capacity of 1,144 pounds at the pin and a maximum lift height of 94 inches at the pin. The loader valve is designed for simultaneous boom and bucket operation and a regenerative circuit.