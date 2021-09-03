Intel RealSense discontinues LiDAR, facial-authentication and tracking product lines

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Intel RealSense have discontinued their L515 LiDAR and the Facial Authentication product lines to focus on their existing D400 series Stereo Vision product line.

The same camera products, like the D415, D435, D435i, and D455 will continue to be available for new and existing projects along with their associated modules, the D410, D420, D430, D450, and D4 processing boards.

As a result of this refocusing, their LiDAR (L515), Facial Authentication (F450/F455), and Tracking (t265) product lines have been discontinued. Software support for these products will continue through its common Intel RealSense SDK.

“We (Framos) continue our commitment in supporting all our customers who are developing Intel RealSense products using either our own industrialized products or Intel’s off-the-shelf versions. We continue to support and work with all our customers to answer any questions they may have and will assist in all last time purchases (LTB) for those identified end-of-life (EOL) products to ensure they have the necessary stock required to transition their product lines easily.” said Ron Low, VP Partners and Channels, Framos.