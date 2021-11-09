Héroux-Devtek announces extension of Boeing 777 and 777X contract

November 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Héroux-Devtek Inc. announced a six-year extension of its contract with Boeing to supply complete landing gear systems for the Boeing 777 and 777X family.

The contract was initially signed in 2013 and includes all OEM and aftermarket requirements.

“The extension of this important contract is again a testimony to our company’s performance and reliability in supplying quality products on time. The work our teams have done since the beginning of this contract is the foundation of the strong relationship we have developed with The Boeing Company,” said Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Héroux-Devtek. “We are proud of Boeing’s renewed trust and look forward to expanding the products and services we supply to the aerospace industry.”

“Héroux-Devtek is a critical supplier to Boeing’s 777 and 777X programs supporting both our legacy and future landing gear needs,” said Elizabeth Lund, Vice-President and General Manager, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Supply Chain. “I am excited to continue our strong-working together relationship well into the future.”