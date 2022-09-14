Hamr announces new production facility

Hamr signed an agreement with The Buncher Company for the build of an additive manufacturing focused R&D and production facility at Pittsburgh International Airport’s Neighborhood 91 campus.

“The advantages of Neighborhood 91 are clear, and HAMR is excited to join the Neighborhood,” said Dr. Michael P. Schmitt, CEO and senior research scientist, Hamr. “Hamr has acquired new AM equipment that will allow us to rapidly expand and mature our technologies, and N91 provides the perfect ecosystem to foster innovation.”

Located on airport property, adjacent to four runways, it has potential for rapid part deployment for customers around the world. Pittsburgh is home to a strong workforce and academic resources and recruiting opportunities from universities focused on machine learning, additive manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, including the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

“We are pleased to welcome Hamr to our growing Neighborhood 91 community,” said Vince Gastgeb, senior VP of corporate and government relations, Pittsburgh International Airport. “The work they are doing in materials development will shape the future of advanced manufacturing, and we are excited it will be happening at the Neighborhood 91 campus.”