Graphite One announces location of graphite anode facility

March 15, 2022 Maryam Farag

Graphite One Inc. announced that Washington State is the chosen location for the Company’s materials processing plant, which will bring battery anode production to the U.S.

“This is a major step towards our 100 per cent U.S.-based advanced graphite supply chain,” said Anthony Huston, President and CEO, Graphite One. “Washington State offers the opportunity for Graphite One to use a green energy source, Washington state hydro, to manufacture a green energy material. That’s core to our commitment at Graphite One to make our project a model of ESG in action.”

With energy being the largest single cost factor in advanced graphite anode production, Washington State hydro power is expected to provide Graphite One an advantage in keeping its production costs as low as possible. Washington State’s average 2021 electricity price to all industrial customers was 5.81 cents per KWh, compared to the U.S. national average of 7.26 per KWh.

Graphite One is in ongoing discussions with Washington State public authorities to determine where the facility will be located. The facility is expected to support approximately 130 jobs.