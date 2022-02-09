Plant.ca

Government invests in testing equipment for Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute

February 9, 2022   Maryam Farag

The Government of Canada announced funding of $602,510 to support the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) with an upgrade to their hydraulic machinery testing system.

This investment is through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and the Western Diversification Program.

With the support of PrairiesCan, PAMI has purchased and installed new digital equipment. The test results meet the industrial testing standards of manufacturers while providing faster, cheaper and more accurate third-party test data.

“I’m excited by this upgrade which allows us to better serve our clients per our five-year strategic plan,” said Leah Olson, President, PAMI. Clients will experience less set-up time to get their testing done meaning they will be able to make informed decisions about their product development and performance quicker. We are very grateful to Prairies Economic Development Canada for their support which makes PAMI the only organization who can offer this unique testing in Western Canada.”

