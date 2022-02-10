FRABA opens manufacturing facility in Malaysia

February 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

FRABA, a supplier of sensors for industrial motion control applications, has announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

This new 18,000-square-feet facility, which will begin manufacturing operations in the spring, will operate in parallel with FRABA’s existing European factory.

“With a steady increase in the sales of our sensor products, we are outgrowing the capacity of our Polish factory,” said Christian Leeser, CEO and Principal Shareholder, FRABA Group.

While the product mix for the new factory will differ from the output of FRABA’s European facility, both operations will make use of FRABA’s custom-developed digital production control system.

Advertisement

“We are also seeing an evolution of our product mix. So far, we have specialized in a high complexity/low volume approach to manufacturing that we term ‘mass customization’,” said Leeser. “The encoders and inclinometers we sell under our POSTIAL brand are designed to meet the needs of machine builders and other specialist customers who required sensors tailored to their specific needs. More recently though, we have introduced products, such as our kit encoders and Wiegand sensors, that will be produced in larger quantities for large-volume OEM customers.”