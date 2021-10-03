Fenner Precision Polymers acquires Lumsden Corporation

October 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group company, announced the acquisition of Lumsden Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry, and related solutions for applications including food processing, heat treating, mining, glass treating, printing and canning.

“Strong potential growth, market share gains and an opportunity to expand into new belting markets are all compelling reasons why Lumsden Corporation will play a critical role in our strategy,” said Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision Polymers. “Lumsden is not only a respected leader in the belting industry – and one that greatly adds to our product portfolio – it is also a longtime Lancaster institution, with a presence here of more than 45 years. Precision Polymers is looking forward to adding the Lumsden operations to our portfolio of businesses in Lancaster County and we warmly welcome all Lumsden employees to our family.”

Lumsden Corporation has three major brand categories: Hoyt Wire Cloth, Wiremation Conveyor Belting and Flexx Flow. Hoyt Wire Cloth is largely used in crushed stone, sand and gravel, concrete and asphalt, coal, and recycling applications. Wiremation is focused on food processing, heat treating, fiberglass, glass, and steel applications. Flexx Flow serves food processing markets identical to Wiremation. Under the acquisition, all product brands will be retained and rolled up under the Fenner Precision Polymers portfolio of belting and high-value component solutions.

“Without question or reservation, this partnership is just the move we envisioned to take our business to the next level,” said Glenn Farrell, CEO, Lumsden Corporation. “We’ve considered offers prior to this in the past, but always in the back of our mind was the thought of how ideal it would be to partner with Fenner, where we share the same location, similar markets, and the simple fact that they are such a trusted industry leader.”