Exro launches services division to provide vehicle integration solutions

November 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exro Technologies Inc. launched its new division, called Exro Vehicle Systems, which will provide end-to-end electric vehicle design and engineering services.

Exro plans to open a facility in Detroit in 2022, and the division will be led by Brian Van Batavia, former Bollinger Motors technical director and AVL chief engineer of electrification, who joins Exro as President of the division.

In his career, Van Batavia has built up a wealth of expertise and accomplishments in the areas of electric and hybrid vehicles, alternative energy systems, electro-mechanical systems controls, and connected vehicle systems. He holds several patents related to hybrid and electric vehicles and powertrains and has authored a number of papers and articles related to vehicle energy management and controls.

“I’m continuously energized by the growth our team has achieved this year, and I’m thrilled to welcome Brian and Justin to Exro,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro Technologies. “The addition of this new arm enables us to better support our customers and fast-growing pipeline with holistic solutions that complement our core technologies for automakers pursuing electrification, while facilitating a new path to accelerate our business growth.”

Exro’s Vehicle Systems division will focus on complete powertrain designs that integrates Exro’s core technology with vehicle powertrains including embedded software, Vehicle Control Units (VCUs) and batteries. The division will build on Exro’s suite of existing product offerings with Coil Driver and Battery Control System to solve additional challenges for automotive customers.

“I’ve been keeping a pulse on Exro since I first learned about the company’s ability to bring a more cost-effective electric vehicle to market,” said Brian Van Batavia, President, Exro Vehicle Systems. “I’m excited to join the incredible group at Exro and use my expertise in systems engineering for electrified vehicles to drive new organic growth by delivering new optimal powertrain solutions to the electric mobility industry.”