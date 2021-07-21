Exair renovates its web site

July 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exair.com is renovated with a new look, allowing for easy browsing of Exair products, videos and other resources.

According to Exair, “The new site is fully responsive, whether using a PC, tablet or smartphone, and also brings an improved search function with filtered results that allows for quick navigation to specific products in seconds.”

Exair.com continues to provide the critical tools to pick the suitable Exair product, with 64 native extensions for CAD drawings, PDF files, product videos, complete performance data, installation and maintenance guides, air savings calculators, case studies, slide presentations and a huge application database including a solution pathway for learning what Intelligent Compressed Air products can achieve.

Customer personalization has been upgraded giving users an improved account management experience when making changes, seeing order history and requesting information.