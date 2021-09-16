Exair launches its new Catalog 33

September 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exair’s new Catalog 33 is a technical guide, offering solutions to common industrial conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating and static electricity problems.

The Catalog 33 introduces new VariBlast precision safety air guns, the Intellistat static eliminators, liquid atomizing spray nozzles, and the EasySwitch wet-dry vacuum. A best-practices section for using compressed air products has also been added.

VariBlast precision safety air guns allow you to use the flow you want with trigger control. They are lightweight, ergonomic, comfortable and have three extension lengths available. The Intellistat ion air gun static eliminator is built for laboratories, scientific testing, clean processes and sensitive assembly work.

This catalog also introduces Liquid atomizing spray nozzles in a full or hollow cone spray pattern that are used to cool, wash, rinse and suppress dust. These liquid spray nozzles are made of 303 stainless steel to provide durable and corrosion resistant nozzles that work with many liquids. The EasySwitch wet-dry industrial vacuum changes from liquid mode to dry mode in less than 10 seconds with no tools, springs or hardware.