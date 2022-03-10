CME announces winners of the Ontario Made Awards

March 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announced the winners of the Inaugural Ontario Made Awards.

Winners for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that “help consumers make informed purchasing decisions and increase the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.”

The winners are:

2022 Manufacturer Spotlight Award – Bliss Dough. Manufacturer excellence in spotlighting Ontario Made and other “support local initiatives”.

2022 Retailer Spotlight Award – The Market Shoppe. Retailer excellence in spotlighting Ontario Made and other “support local initiatives”.

2022 Merchandising Excellence Award – Grey Jay Sales & Distribution. Demonstrates merchandising excellence of Ontario-made products.

2022 Consumer Awareness Award – Brown’s Concrete Products. Manufacturer excellence in leveraging the Ontario Made logo to raise awareness for locally-made products.

“The Ontario Made Awards are an important piece of the Ontario Made program to help CME realize its vision of supporting and promoting Ontario-made products and strengthening our economy together,” said Mathew Wilson, Senior Vice-President, Policy, Government Relations & Ontario Division, CME. “The success of the Ontario Made program is a direct result of your support and efforts to promote Ontario-made products and help Ontarians make informed purchasing decisions. You have become a benchmark for others in the industry to strive to match.”