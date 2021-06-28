CAE receives approvals for acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Military Training business

June 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

CAE announced that it has received all the required regulatory approvals for the previously announced acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Military Training business for US$1.05 billion subject to customary adjustments, and expects closing to be complete on July 2.

The L3Harris Military Training business, which includes Link Simulation & Training, Doss Aviation and AMI, will be integrated with CAE USA. This will approximately double CAE’s core military training business in the U.S.

“Following the closing, we are pleased to welcome L3Harris Military Training customers and employees to CAE,” said Marc Parent, President and CEO, CAE. “This represents the largest acquisition in our history and clearly demonstrates our strategy to strengthen and expand our position in all the markets CAE serves. We will be emerging from the pandemic much stronger and more ready to meet the growing demands of our customers.”

With this acquisition, CAE will add experience in the development and delivery of training systems for fighter and bomber aircraft, US Army rotary-wing platforms, submarines and remotely piloted aircraft. CAE USA will become the prime contractor or key subcontractor on a range of programs, including the United States Air Force (USAF) Simulators Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) program, USAF F-16 Simulators Training Program (STP), US Navy/Marine Corps F/A-18 aircrew training systems, USAF initial flight training, USAF Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) training and USAF B-2 training system.

“This Acquisition will bring scale, experience and capabilities that support our strategy to align closely with the National Defense Strategy in the United States,” said Daniel Gelston, Group President, Defence & Security, CAE. “As the United States and its allies train for a near-peer threat, we expect increasing demand for simulation-based training and the use of synthetic environments across all battlespace domains. This Acquisition will significantly strengthen our ability to provide the digitally immersive solutions for training and operational support that are needed for multi-domain operations.”