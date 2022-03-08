BASF acquires Quebec site for battery materials and recycling

March 8, 2022 Maryam Farag

BASF signed an agreement to secure land for its future cathode active materials and recycling site in Bécancour, Quebec.

The new site allows for space to expand up to 100 kt CAM per year, with potential for fully integrated precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) supply.

The site will be connected to BASF’s global metal sourcing network with provision for a nickel and cobalt intermediates base metal refinery and recycling of all battery metals (including lithium).

“With new investments in electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure being announced continuously in North America, we are pleased to pursue our own investment in the region,” said Peter Schuhmacher, President, Catalysts division. “This land acquisition is a necessary prerequisite to further advance our strategy to grow our footprint in key regions to better serve our customer’s operations with sustainable and reliable local supply. We look forward to supporting the e-mobility transition in the United States, Canada, Mexico and beyond.”

Advertisement

Project planning is progressing and subject to necessary approvals. BASF targets project commissioning in 2025.