APITech announces cavity filter for mitigation of 5G C-band interference in avionics systems

February 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

APITech, a provider of RF and electromagnetic solutions for protection, power, and analog processing, announced the release of a family of cavity filters for mitigation of 5G C-band interference in critical avionics systems.

APITech released a paper titled How Does 5G Affect Airline Industries?, focusing on the concerns related to the recent launch of the faster high-band 5G cellphone service in the U.S. and its potential impact on aircraft safety. The feedback from this article inspired filter and other novel solutions designed to mitigate wireless interference currently plaguing global aviation.

“This is the first of many interference issues associated with higher frequency, broadband communications as wireless becomes the backbone of our ongoing digital transformation,” Ian Dunn, Chief Technology Officer, APITech. “APITech’s core mission and targeted investments in RF protection address the broader issue of protecting critical electronics infrastructure from an increasingly dense, confused and overlapping electromagnetic spectrum”.

APITech’s BOM10648 cavity filter is designed to solve the emerging 5G C-band interference issue with radar altimeters and other critical avionics systems operating in the globally allocated 4.2-4.4 GHz aeronautical band. The passband of 4.2-4.4 GHz has less than one dB insertion loss and greater than 50 dB of signal rejection outside the aeronautical bandwidth with propagation delays of less than 2ns. This filter housing is four inches long and one inch square, with connector and mounting options available to satisfy any installation requirement