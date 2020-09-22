ABB and IPS partner to provide drives and motor services

MONTREAL — ABB and IPS are partnering to provide drives and motors solutions to customers in Western Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

IPS (Integrated Power Services) is a provider of repair, field service and distribution of motors, generators and mechanical power transmission components at service centers across the US and in Canada.

ABB in Canada, an industrial technology with headquarters in Montreal, said IPS is fully trained on selling, engineering and servicing ABB motors, drives, switchgear and related products.