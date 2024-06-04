Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company announces its official launch

The company already represents and manufactures a portfolio of global and local brands across spirits, RTD and wine in Canada.

TORONTO — Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS), a Canadian-owned beverage-alcohol business, announces its official launch. TOPIKOS has a background in beverage manufacturing through its co-founders, Peter Kourtis, CEO and Walter Schneider, Chairman.

Kourtis, an industry veteran, brings experience across global beverage alcohol companies, including Diageo and Pernod Ricard, while Schneider is a serial entrepreneur experience in global real estate, enterprise development and capital markets.

TOPIKOS, meaning a local place of gathering, reflects the company’s distributor, broker, and route-to-market model, which brings consumers and brands together by integrating sales, marketing, joint partnerships, brand development, and manufacturing.

“TOPIKOS has crafted a simplified yet creative route-to-market solution for local and global brands to grow,” says Kourtis, TOPIKOS Co-Founder and CEO. “This winning formula, combined with our talented and dedicated team that hustles hard and cares, makes us the new and leading agency to partner with.”

The company already represents and manufactures a portfolio of global and local brands across spirits, RTD and wine in Canada. TOPIKOS says they want to explore liquid development, partnership opportunities, and true joint ventures and acquisitions in North America that grow partnerships and build beverage-alcohol brands with a proven entrepreneurial backbone.

“Success comes from relentless pursuit,” says Schneider, TOPIKOS Co-Founder and Chairman. “We believe that there’s a real opportunity to showcase incredible brands that haven’t yet had the opportunity to be discovered by consumers or have been lost in the crowd.”

TOPIKOS also engages with a board of advisors, a strategic selection of industry professionals from diverse professional backgrounds chosen for their deep understanding of the beverage alcohol industry and their ability to provide valuable guidance. These advisors play a crucial role in ensuring that TOPIKOS stays at the forefront of industry trends and best practices.