TMMC earns J.D. Power Plant Quality Award

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. (TMMC) won a J.D. Power Plant Quality Award in the J.D. Power 2023 Initial Quality Study. This year the South Plant in Cambridge, Ontario, won the bronze award for building the Lexus RX.

“Providing our customers with the highest quality product is our ultimate goal and I’m so proud of our TMMC team members who work tirelessly towards that result. Their skill and dedication are the reasons for this recognition,” said Frank Voss, president, TMMC.

TMMC has won 21 awards, including three platinum awards, since 1991 from J.D. Power. It marks the 10th time the Lexus RX has been honoured.

The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study includes 2023 model year vehicles purchased or leased between November 2022 and February 2023. Customers own the vehicles for 90 days following their purchase and then complete the J.D. Power survey. Plant awards are based on the lowest number of customer-reported defect/malfunction problems per vehicle.