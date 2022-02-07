Sellick Equipment Limited expands leadership team

February 7, 2022 Maryam Farag

Sellick Equipment Limited announced the appointment of Colin Sellick as President of the company.

Sellick has worked in most areas of the company, including assembly, parts, product support, sales and implementation of the EPR system.

Dan Rankin, CPA, CA has been appointed to the position of Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Rankin is a newcomer to the forklift landscape, “and brings a keen understanding of the financial side of the business.”

Greg Buckley, with more than 27 years at Sellick, will become Director of Engineering and Procurement.